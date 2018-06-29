Barjajas in Sixth at NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships

GENEVA, OH -- Central Methodist's Rebeca Barajas finished in sixth place in the Pentathlon on the first day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships. She was the Eagles' lone competitor on the afternoon.

With her sixth place finish, the Ashland, Missouri, native tallied 3,267 points, setting a new school record. She , earned All-American status for the second time in her career, with this being the first time for her in the Pentathlon. She was named an All-American in the Triple Jump last season at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Within the Pentathlon on Thursday, Barajas recorded personal-bests in three out of the five events. She set a new school record in the 60 Meter Hurdles, clocking a time of 9.3 seconds; Barajas recorded a throw in the Shot Put of 8.02 meters and ran the 800 Meter Dash in a time of 2:27.57.

In the Long Jump and High Jump, Barajas recorded solid performances of 5.04 meters and 1.59 meters, respectively.

A look ahead to Friday: Central Methodist men's track runner Lucas Manring will compete in the Semifinals of the 800 Meter Dash, while women's field athlete Shelby Garrigus will compete in the Long Jump.