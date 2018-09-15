Bark-B-Que Raises Funds and Awareness

The Council for Drug Free Youth and Non-profit Dog Rescue Groups hosted a fundraiser for the Jefferson City Animal Shelter on Sunday night.

The "Bark-B-Q" took place at Memorial Park in Jefferson City. There was plenty of action with vendors, a silent auction, raffles, and activities for kids. Through the afternoon, dogs filled the park.

The event was mostly about raising funds, but also raising awareness. The fundraiser will help raise money for a new Jefferson City animal shelter. If all goes as planned, organizers hope to break ground in September.

One person in attendance said, "There's a lot of animals right now in rescue, mainly because of the economy. A lot of them in rescue, a lot of them in the shelters and we just want to bring people out to let people know that there are some great animals out at the shelters, they're overcrowded right now and we'd love for them to come out and see the dogs and cats."