Barn fire reported in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Fire Protection District reported a barn fire on Debo Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to CCFPD, the first arriving units reported the structure was fully involved and requested mutual aid from Prairie Home Fire. Law enforcement officals were called in to control the scene.

At 8:22 p.m., CCFPD said on Facebook they were still on the scene of the fire. The fire was reported near the intersection of Highway 87 and Interstate 70.

KOMU 8 News reached out to CCFPD for more details on the status of the fires, but has not heard back. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.