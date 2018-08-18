Barner Breaks Central Methodist Javelin Record at Nationals
GULF SHORES, Ala. - Central Methodist University's Alex Barner broke the school's javelin toss record at the 2014 NAIA Track and Field National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala. Thursday, a record he set earlier this year.
His toss of 56.48 meters broke his previous record of 54.79 meters, and was good enough to put him in 12th place overall.
CMU's Dilan Simmons placed 16th overall in the hammer throw, with a toss of 50.49 meters.
The second day of the championships began Friday morning.
Doug Hutcherson will be in action in the 5,000 meter race walk championship at 4:40 p.m. Simmons and Jordan Kukal will throw for the discus championship at 5 p.m.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- New court documents filed in the case of a Colorado man suspected of killing his pregnant wife and... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not just audiotapes. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Thursday approved a new generic version of EpiPen, the emergency allergy medication that... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The bomb used by the Saudi-led coalition in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen was... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the man accused of starting the Holy Fire that has... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An ethics panel says there's reason to believe that former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens broke the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A community Facebook post on a Jefferson City page said a student got dropped off at the... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — A former employee of a southwestern Missouri paddlewheel tourist boat alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered... More >>
in
LINN- Forbes Magazine named State Technical College of Missouri as the third best two-year trade school in the country. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Islamic Center of Central Missouri in Columbia is finally moving forward with an expansion project after... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Daniel Boone Regional Library is a step closer to expanding its reach into Holts Summit. It... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Charles Juden, director of the Department of Public Safety, will step down at the end of August.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Federal prosecutors announced Friday the indictment of a Fulton man for trying to engage in sexual activity... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 48-year-old Missouri man who stabbed his wife to death while their three children hid in... More >>
in
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway patrol says a 33-year-old man died after he was thrown from a... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Break Time convenience store on U.S. Highway... More >>
in
TUSCUMBIA (AP) — The trial of a 59-year-old man facing a capital murder charge in the 1984 death of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-one people have died in impaired driving accidents so far in 2018. The Missouri Coalition for... More >>
in