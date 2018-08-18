Barner Breaks Central Methodist Javelin Record at Nationals

GULF SHORES, Ala. - Central Methodist University's Alex Barner broke the school's javelin toss record at the 2014 NAIA Track and Field National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala. Thursday, a record he set earlier this year.

His toss of 56.48 meters broke his previous record of 54.79 meters, and was good enough to put him in 12th place overall.

CMU's Dilan Simmons placed 16th overall in the hammer throw, with a toss of 50.49 meters.

The second day of the championships began Friday morning.

Doug Hutcherson will be in action in the 5,000 meter race walk championship at 4:40 p.m. Simmons and Jordan Kukal will throw for the discus championship at 5 p.m.