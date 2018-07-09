Barnett Bridge Closed for Replacement
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Barnett Bridge on Route A in Camden County is closed to traffic on Monday, September 19 for replacement. The bridge is located one mile east of Route E. The bridge will remain closed until mid October. Motorists will be detoured on Routes 7 and E.
The bridge replacement is part of MoDOT's Safe & Sound Bridge Improvement Program, which will improve 800 of Missouri's worst bridges in five years - by the end of 2013. Over ninety bridges will be replaced or repaired in MoDOT's Central Missouri District as a part of this program. Currently, over 500 of the bridges included in the program have been improved statewide.
