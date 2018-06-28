Barrel Bash Begins Setup for Weekend Races

COLUMBIA - Double B Productions will host several barrel races at the Boone County Fairgrounds this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as a part of the Barrel Bash competition series.

A crew of workers began setting up for the Barrel Bash event by measuring out holes for the barrels to be placed in, registering entries, and setting up merchandise booths. Tractors also plowed the dirt so the horses could ride smoother. By Friday morning, around 250 people have registered for the competition, but Renea Bowling, manager of the Barrel Bash company, expects around 350 to register before the races begin Friday evening.



The weekend-long event will feature male and female riders of all ages, including a youth race on Saturday for people 19 years and younger. The entries will compete for a $5,500 grand prize, which will go to the rider with the fastest race time. Additional prize money will be given to the riders with the best times in their division.



Renee Bowlling said Barrel Bash hosts 20 shows a year in states across the country, such as Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, and even Mississippi. The event at the Boone County Fairgrounds is the company's fourth competition this year. The races conclude Sunday morning.