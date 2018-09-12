Barry County Looking for Missing Children

BARRY COUNTY - The Barry County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing persons incident that occurred in Exeter, Missouri, at 7:30 PM on July 10.

Missing Are:

Abby L. Chapman, a white, female, age 7

Isabella K. Chapman, a white, female, age 3

Possible suspects are believed to be:

Matthew Chapman, a white, male, age 35, height 5 ft 11 inches, 170 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, light complexion, wearing unknown clothing.

The endangered missing persons are:

Abby L. Chapman, is a white, female, age 7, hgt 4 ft, 45 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, light complexion, wearing pink t-shirt and cut off blue jeans.

Isabella K. Chapman, is a white, female, age 3, hgt 3 ft, 40 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes, light complexion, wearing pink tank top and blue jean shorts .

The Sherrif's Office says Matthew Chapman picked up Abby and Isabella from their mothers residence to take them to Silver Dollar City. On July 13th, Chapman sold his vehicle and has not been seen or heard from since by family or friends. According to family, Matthew Chapman has contacts in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Texas. Chapman should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 417-847-3121.