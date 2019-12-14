Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach Barry Odom is heading to Arkansas.

New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed on SEC Network that Odom will be his new defensive coordinator.

Mizzou fired Odom following the Tigers' 24-14 win over Arkansas in November. Odom was 25-25 as Missouri's head coach and led the team to three bowl-eligible seasons.

The Tigers will face their former leader in the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.