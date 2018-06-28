Bartender Bags Big Bucks for ID of Escapee

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City bartender is getting a big tip after helping catch an escaped Minnesota sex offender. The St. Peter, Minn., City Council decided this week to give a $10,000 reward to the bartender, who works at a Gates Bar-B-Q and called police after recognizing customer Michael Benson, 42, on TV's "America's Most Wanted." Benson and three others escaped from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center on April 15. Authorities quickly caught the others, but they didn't recapture Benson until May 2.