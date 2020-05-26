Bartley Elementary - Ms. Wright - 5th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City...
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising....
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Tuesday that the city of Columbia acted...
HOWARD COUNTY - A 30-year-old Armstrong, Mo. man is dead after a two person crash on Missouri State Highway 5...
(CNN) - Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial...
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find...
CHARITON COUNTY —A tornado briefly touched down in Chariton County just after 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service...
O'FALLON — Missouri's health director issued a dire warning Monday after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying...
COLUMBIA — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining all youth sports from play, one local coach decided to get some practice...
COLUMBIA — Boone County will move to the next step in reopening Tuesday. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human...
(CNN) -- When schools shut down because of the coronavirus , some parents of children with ADHD found themselves in...
JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. states are spending billions of dollars buying protective medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis,...
COLUMBIA — The American Veterans Center has hosted the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. for 15 years. But...
JEFFERSON CITY - The location of the annual Memorial Day ceremony may have changed, but the meaning of it stayed...
COLUMBIA - Columbia staple, Ernie's Cafe & Steakhouse is finally able to open doors to customers after closing down for...
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating a report of shots fired in north Columbia that left one injured early Monday morning.
FULTON - This year, some popular Memorial Day festivities were canceled because of COVID-19, but one Fulton tradition was not...
