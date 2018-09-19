Baseball Closes Out Home Slate With Texas Tech

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team, which has now won three straight Big 12 series, will close out its home schedule this weekend as it hosts Texas Tech in a crucial Big 12 series at Taylor Stadium. Currently the Tigers sit seventh in the Big 12 while Texas Tech is fifth, but the two are separated by just half a game, making this a big series for both teams. The first game will be played on Friday at 6 p.m. and the middle game will be Saturday at 2 p.m. The series finale will be contested at 1 p.m. and the Tigers' nine seniors will be honored in senior day festivities prior to the game.

Mizzou leads the all-time series with Texas Tech, 26-21, despite dropping two of three in Lubbock last season. Prior to the series loss to the Raiders last season, Mizzou had won seven of the last 10 against Tech and has still won eight of the past 13 meetings. The last time the two teams met in Columbia, the Tigers blasted the Raiders, sweeping a three-game series, scoring 42 runs in the three games.