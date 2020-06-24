Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
(CNN) -- Major League Baseball has announced the 2020 regular season will open approximately one month from now, on July 23 or 24.
Players will report to training camp by July 1, MLB said in a news release Tuesday night. The league will schedule a 60-game season.
The MLB Players Association confirmed the season would happen in a short tweet Tuesday night: "All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps."
All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps.— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A man in prison for the 2001 killing of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt is making... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - A Columbia man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was... More >>
in
FULTON - A Missouri man is in custody after a domestic assault incident in Fulton on Monday night, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is sending a lawsuit over absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic back to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Billiards on Broadway owner is speaking out after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is on the road to recovery, but taking precautions against COVID-19 is still necessary, Gov. Mike... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The flight from Dallas landed Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport with a full plane of 50... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- The Adventure Club, a before and after school program for all Columbia Public Schools, has not made a... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Major League Baseball has announced the 2020 regular season will open approximately one month from now, on July... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human scalp was discovered in a Joplin campground. Newton County Sheriff... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – When recent high school graduate Olivia Hennon went to visit her friend, Margret, in the hospital in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One week from Tuesday, Columbia Public School parents will have to decide how their children are educated for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Summer camps in Boone County are already looking different this year. Boone County health officials moved into... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH — Osage Beach police officers responded to a disturbance at Backwater Jacks Sunday night involving several people allegedly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Tuesday marks the start of a new, less restrictive stage in the reopening plan for Boone County. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Most international students will not be impacted by a new executive order limiting certain visas. On Monday,... More >>
in