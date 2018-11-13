Baseball Tigers Roar in Home Opener

The 20th-ranked Mizzou baseball team scored a run in all but one inning in front of 879 fans. Missouri led 7-1 after four innings, but Illinois State closed the gap with 4 runs in the 5th. That's when the Tigers added 6 in the 6th, including John McKee's three-run homer. Zane Taylor had 3 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored for MU, while Evan Frey had a triple and bunt single. The Tigers host a three-game weekend series against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with Max Scherzer scheduled to take the mound.