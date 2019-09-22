Battle and Harrison Keller beat up on Harrisonville

COLUMBIA - Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison thought he was the only who'd notice it, but apparently it'd been the question of the quarterback room all week.

In fact, Battle's starting quarterback Harrison Keller said it's been a joke the last couple of seasons.

How ironic would it be for a quarterback named Harrison to beat up on a team named Harrisonville?

"I didn't even play (last year)," quarterback Keller said. "I was on the sideline, being ball boy and then this year, getting to play against them and put up numbers like we did against them was great."

More so good for the Spartans than ironic, Battle quarterback Harrison Keller did in fact beat up on the Harrisonville Wildcats (0-4) Friday night, totaling 419 yards — 167 through the air and 252 on the ground — and accounting for three touchdowns, en route to a 30-16 win for Battle (3-1).

Keller, who has set a new career high in passing attempts each of the last two weeks, said he's grown more comfortable in the pocket each week, mainly because he's grown to trust both his linemen and receivers.

Offensive coordinator Matt Herman said he sees Keller's confidence grow from practice to practice.