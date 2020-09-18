Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled

COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night football game at Hickman has been canceled to due a COVID-19 positive test and possible exposure within the Battle football program, according to a release posted on Twitter.

Please see attached statement. pic.twitter.com/j7IgpxHHvB — Battle Athletics (@BattleAthletics) September 17, 2020

Columbia Public Schools and the Boone County Health Department are working through the appropriate protocols with regard to the positive test and close contact tracing.

The release stated that the health and well-being of players, staff and families is the school's priority.

It is the first cancellation for a CPS football team this season.