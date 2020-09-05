Battle beats Capital City despite 'mental mistakes'

COLUMBIA - After just the second game of the season, Battle football's coach Atiyyah Ellison is concerned about mistakes — even after a win.

Take Jaylen Broadus' end zone interception that was called back in the second quarter because of a roughing the passer call: even though the Spartans forced a turnover two plays later, Capital City was within scoring range and could have taken advantage ofthe penalty.

"Like I said, I’m happy," Ellison said. "And I’m glad that we got the win. It’s just, down the line, I’m looking to next week. We can’t make mistakes like that.”

Despite the "mental mistakes," Battle (2-0, 1-0 CMAC) still beat Capital City (0-2, 0-1) 52-12 at home Friday night. The game was the first Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup for the two teams, neither of which had previously been a member of a conference.

Broadus grabbed another interception — one that actually counted — later in the second quarter. He picked off Capital City quarterback Kaden Dassrath on fourth-and-9 to give the Spartans the ball.

“I saw the QB rolling out and he was looking — he was just looking at him, so I thought I could jump on the ball," Broadus said. "It just happened to go to me.”

On the ensuing drive, Battle added its fourth touchdown of the game on a 61-yard pass from quarterback Khaleel Dampier to Manny Chiteri.

The pass was one of only six attempts for Dampier. The team stuck mostly to a run-heavy offense and remained successful.

Both Gerry Marteen Jr. and Rickie Dunn each had three touchdowns, with Dunn capping Battle's first drive of the game with a 2-yard run to put it on the board. He wouldn't score again until the fourth quarter, but Dunn also scored the last touchdown, an 81-yard breakaway down the left sideline.

Marteen's touchdowns all came in the second quarter. His longest was a 98-yard run following the Capital City drive where Broadus' pick was nullified.

Dunn, a sophomore, said he's learning a lot playing behind Marteen, who's a year older. The one-two running back combo helped Battle to over 300 rushing yards Friday night.

"He’s like an older brother to me, so it’s really nice," Dunn said. "We’re the dynamic duo. Smash and dash. Lightning and thunder. You know, we just click like that.”

Justin Goolsby, Battle's second-string quarterback, also added a rushing touchdown for the Spartans. Though Battle kept Capital City scoreless through the first half, the Spartans' mistakes caught up to them, with the Cavaliers eventually managing to put 12 on the board.

"I feel like, you know, when you have the lead, you gotta be mature in the second half and maintain and don’t make some big errors," Ellison said.

He told the team after the game that it played a more mature second half than last week against Fort Zumwalt North, citing some errors made by both younger guys who were subbed in and older players.

Broadus said he thought one of the things the defense struggled with this week was tackling; specifically, not getting low enough on Capital City's running back Ian Nelson.

Ellison agreed.

“We didn’t look very good tackling at times," he said. "I think we’re doing some good stuff on offense and defense, but at the point of attack, we gotta be more aggressive and we gotta hold on. I felt like tackling was a glaring weakness this week and last week.”

Next week, Battle travels to Helias Catholic (2-0, 1-0 CMAC). Helias beat Hickman 68-18 Friday night in Columbia. The Spartans have not faced the Crusaders with Ellison as their coach, but he knows that the mistakes his team made against Capital City won't slide against Helias.