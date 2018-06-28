Battle Football looks to improve in second year

COLUMBIA - Last season, not much was expected of the Battle HIgh School football team. The Saprtans exceeded the majority of expectations by finishing the season at 5-4, which didnt catch the team by surprise.

"We had a lot of confidence going into it. Last year, if you really look at the games, we were up on every single team, and we could have went eight and one last year. There was maybe one team that truly beat us," said senior running back Marshall WIllingham.

But despite the winning season, they were not eligible to make the playoffs, since they only played nine games.



"We were the only athletic program at our school that did not get a chance at postseason play, so that was kind of a tough one to swallow," said head coach Kevin Conyers.

Even though the season didnt end with a playoff appearance, the winning record did help build the team's confidence.

"It gave us, as players, confidence and as other teams that we can actually be a team. We're not even satisfied from that 5-4. We want more, so we're going to stay hungry this season," said senior running back Nash Sutherlin.

Now with a season's worth of experience, the team's first ever senior class has one common goal.



"I want to get the seniors to the Dome and I realy wanna get to state, and that's the goal for this team too," Sutherlin said.

The Spartans' path to the Dome took a detour last week, and they lost to Jackson 62-34. They look to regroup on Friday against the Wentzville Holt Indians.