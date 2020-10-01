Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case

COLUMBIA — Battle High School canceled its game set for Friday against the Hickman High School Kewpies.

Battle announced "a recent COVID-19 positive test and possible exposure within the Battle football program," according to a statement released on Thursday.

This was the first cancellation for a CPS football team this season.

Jessica Ellison is a parent of a football player and wife of Battle's head coach, Atiyyah Ellison. She said she was afraid of the possibility before the recent game against Helias Catholic last Friday.

"There's always a fear, you know," Ellison said. "What if we play a team that has a positive case and we come back with one and it shuts down our program?"

With Friday's matchup canceled against the cross-town rivals, as of now there is no guarantee that the game will be rescheduled.

"I would like to reschedule that game," Coach Ellison said. "We're trying to work through some things right now, ask some questions and see if it's possible."

Coach Ellison said his team was supposed to play a high school from Illinois next week, but the Illinois High School Association shut down high school football this fall.

Battle played three games so far this season, with four more still scheduled.

Coach Ellison said Battle's next game against Smith-Cotton on Oct. 2, as of now, is still going to happen.

"Right now, it's still a go," Coach Ellison said.