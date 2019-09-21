Battle gets chance to build on recent defensive successes Friday

1 day 9 hours 22 minutes ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 11:50:46 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Adam Cole, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA — The usually high-flying Spartan offense had a rather quiet night last week.

Battle’s Week 3 win was its lowest-scoring affair of the season, a 21-14 victory over Rock Bridge. Those in attendance saw the lowest point total in a game Battle’s participated in since the Spartans’ 17-14 loss to Jefferson City last October.

Battle’s (2-1) offensive explosion predominately comes from finding the end zone (the Spartans had 12 offensive touchdowns coming into the game), but the Bruins were able to limit Battle’s production in the first half, and shut down the offense completely in the second half.

Despite a lack of scoring, coach Atiyyah Ellison didn’t see much cause for concern moving forward.

“Their defense was decent and played well, but we did enough to win,” Ellison said. “We came out and moved the ball. Still, we just didn’t get it in the end zone.”

To say Battle moved the ball last week is debatably an understatement, as — despite it being a low-scoring affair — the Spartans set a new single-game season high in total yardage.

The offense gained 395 total yards, mainly with the legs of DaleShaun Coleman. The junior totaled 149 yards on the ground, a season-high. It was another testament to the “dry erase” feel of the Spartan offense this year, which, as Ellison has said, has two starting quarterbacks and three running backs.

The Spartans have dominated on the ground through three games, with five players combining for 741 rushing yards. However, Battle may be limited in its options this week, as senior Darren Jordan is still recovering from a foot injury.

Jordan injured his ankle the week of Battle’s 61-21 win over Smith-Cotton and didn’t suit up for Week 2. The senior was back in uniform last week, but only had one carry before coming off the field for the night.

Ellison said Jordan will dress this week, and he said sophomore Gerry Marteen Jr. — who left last week’s game early in the second half with cramps — is expected to play. Marteen is tied for the team lead in rushing attempts through three games.

While the offense has been the crown jewel of Battle’s program so far this year, the defense has stepped up, in more ways than one, to make its impact felt.

In Week 2, Battle forced four turnovers, including a strip sack which turned into a fumble recovery for a touchdown. However, coming into Week 3, the Spartans were averaging 36.5 points allowed per game.

Allowing opponents to score isn’t something new for this program. In 2018, Battle averaged 30.7 points allowed per game. But Battle hunkered down against Rock Bridge — an opponent who beat the Spartans 48-28 last season — and allowed just 14 points, as well as forced one turnover, in Week 3.

“The defense definitely stepped up and played well,” Ellison said. “We’ve been getting to the quarterback.”

A former defensive lineman, Ellison said pressuring the quarterback is where it all starts for his defense.

“If you can push the quarterback off the spot, it’s going to help the rest of the defense, so our focus is up front,” he said.

Coming off two very different, but very effective, defensive performances the last two weeks, Battle’s defensive play Friday may be one of the biggest storylines of the matchup.

This week’s opponent – the Harrisonville Wildcats – come into the matchup 0-3 on the season. A season ago, the Spartans hung 87 points on Harrisonville, a school record.

Despite a debatably more dynamic offense this season, and another chance to set a program record in points, Ellison’s less concerned with the score coming out of this week and more concerned with securing a win.

“If it’s winning by 1 or 80 points, we’re just trying to get after it,” Ellison said.

Battle and Harrisonville kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Battle High School.

More News

Grid
List

Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:43:10 AM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 10:46:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:34:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 6:09:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 4:10:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Sports

Fans react to Columbia Public Schools' gameday bag policy
Fans react to Columbia Public Schools' gameday bag policy
COLUMBIA - Football fans at Battle High School on Friday experienced Columbia Public Schools' new policy preventing kids from bringing... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers during Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina,... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School District is replacing all of its trash cans with a three-tier waste system in all... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:20:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:11:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:45:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:23:32 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

MU receives $1.5 million gift from legacy donor
MU receives $1.5 million gift from legacy donor
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a $1.5 million gift Friday, which will be used to help improve business... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 10:54:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in Top Stories

Albright in Missouri speech: Democracy 'appears in retreat'
Albright in Missouri speech: Democracy 'appears in retreat'
FULTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright says during a Missouri speech that democracy worldwide "appears to be in retreat." The... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:39:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE:Columbia joining Global Climate Strike demonstrations
UPDATE:Columbia joining Global Climate Strike demonstrations
COLUMBIA - A climate strike is taking place on the MU campus Friday at noon. It's part of a... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:38:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Fulton man with warrants after foot chase with police
Fulton man with warrants after foot chase with police
FULTON - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he attempted to evade arrest after a foot pursuit, according... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 8:49:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Heritage Festival preparations underway
Heritage Festival preparations underway
COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for the Heritage Festival & Craft Show this weekend. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:13:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Police investigate shots fired in south Columbia
Police investigate shots fired in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police said they found seven shell casings in the southern part of the city late Thursday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:02:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:02:00 PM CDT September 19, 2019 in Climate
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
9am 76°
10am 77°
11am 79°
12pm 80°