Battle High School Finishing off Checklist

COLUMBIA - Battle High School is finished with construction and Thursday morning crews were finalizing the small details.

Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said, "Right now we are down to just minor punch list, things that need to be fixed, getting the last of the flooring installed, getting furniture in place. So we are very close to being up and fully operational."

Battle High School will have its ribbon cutting ceremony on June 2 to officially open the building. Columbia Public Schools will hold summer school at the new high school.

Baumstark said when the school is fully built out, the school will hold between 1,600 and 1,800 students. But only 1,100 are expected for the start of fall 2013. The high school will be mainly freshmen, sophomores and few juniors.

The high school if fully staffed at this point, but Kim Presko, the principal, will make staff adjustment as student enrollment in courses changes to hire core teachers as well as speciality teachers for student electives.

The building is open to administrative staff, but no teachers have moved into classrooms. Furniture to outfit the classrooms is still needed and teachers are finishing out the school year in their current classes. Teachers will be able to move in before the start of summer school.