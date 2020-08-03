Battle High School students finally walk the graduation stage

COLUMBIA - On Sunday, Battle High School students finally got to walk across the stage.

The graduations were at the high school and split up into four times starting at 9 a.m. The graduations run every three hours until the final ceremony at 6 p.m.

Students and parents were spread across the auditorium and were wearing masks to meet the city guidelines.

Zachariah Johnson, a newly graduated student from Battle, said he was excited to finally walk the stage.

“It feels so good to finally get out of high school and graduate,” said Johnson. “I almost thought it would be cancelled due to the coronavirus.”

Richard Henderson, a Battle HS parent, said he enjoyed watching his daughter graduate.

“I feel really good about it,” said Henderson. “I’m glad they did the social distancing thing, they are trying to do things safe and the right way. I know that the kids appreciate it because I know they appreciate actually walking across the stage.”

Another parent, Meg Duffy, said she was let down by the decision to not let all of the students graduate at the same time.

“Very disappointed in that,” said Duffy. “I know many districts around us, St. Louis area, Kansas City area, did some extra work to make sure their kids all got to graduate together and not in groups. But, at this point, graduation's graduation.”

The Columbia Public School district said the graduation ceremonies are all being recorded and can be viewed at a later date.

For more information on CPS graduations go to their website.