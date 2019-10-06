Battle looking to move forward against Hickman after a long week

2 days 6 hours 58 minutes ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 1:41:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Adam Cole, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - It was a rough week for Battle High School.

The Spartans (3-2) went into Jackson, Missouri, and fell to Jackson High School 56-12. The defeat was swift, as Battle went into the locker room at halftime down 42-6.

While Battle ran into significant trouble on the field, trouble was also brewing off it.

After the game, it was reported that Battle players and cheerleaders were subjected to racist slurs, taunts and harassment from Jackson fans and players. The Spartans also came back to a trashed locker room after the loss.

Jackson R-2 School District Superintendent John Link has denied the reports of fans harassing any Battle athletes and claims the Spartans trashed their own locker room at halftime based on security camera footage outside the visiting team’s locker room.

Both Jackson and Columbia Public Schools are investigating the situation, and the Missourian has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with Jackson to see the footage.

In the aftermath of arguably Battle’s hardest loss of the season, the Spartans look to have a lighter matchup this week both on and off the field. The Hickman Kewpies will travel crosstown to play Battle for its Homecoming game.

Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said Tuesday, distractions or not, his team needed to buckle down in preparation for this week’s game.

After last week’s loss, both Ellison and quarterback Harrison Keller were quick to mention that the week of preparation leading up to the loss had felt lackadaisical.

“I think a bigger issue than how we actually played tonight was our week of preparation,” Keller said after the loss. “This week we were not nearly as focused as we had been in the past, like the Rock Bridge week and weeks that we’ve played really well.”

Keller, who had been on a roll over the last couple of games, looked completely shut down against Jackson. The senior was done for the day at halftime, with 62 total yards, one rushing touchdown and an interception.

Jackson went fairly quiet into the night — it only scored 14 points in the second half — and it allowed some bright spots in Battle’s offensive performance.

Those in attendance saw Khaleel Dampier re-take the reins of the offense in a solid performance. Despite throwing an interception, the junior had 137 total yards in what was his first significant chunk of playing time since Week 3 against Smith-Cotton.

Another key player for Battle was senior running back Darren Jordan. He finished the night in southeast Missouri with 99 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a great player, man,” Ellison said of Jordan. “We’ve been missing him for a couple weeks, so I hope everything’s good and he can show what he can do.”

Jordan, who has been nursing a right ankle injury, only saw one snap in the three games prior.

Dampier, Jordan and the rest of the Spartans should have a much easier week on the field. Instead of a Top-10 Class 5 matchup, Hickman comes in with a 2-3 record after falling 39-8 last week to a then-winless Rock Bridge team.

The Kewpies have seemed to win and lose only with emphasis this season. Their closest game of the year was a 14-7 Week 1 win over Pattonville. Since then, they’ve scored no more than eight points in any of their losses, and their Week 4 win over Smith-Cotton was a 34-point blowout.

Hickman’s scattered success could mean a lot of different things for Battle, but considering the Kewpies' wins are over two opponents with a combined 1-9 record, it spells a chance to rebound for the Spartans.

It’s likely the offense gets back to top form regardless of who’s under center and it’s a chance for the Battle defense to surprise. Ellison said his players still have a lot of developing to do as a team.

“It’s there at times, but you know, we need it every Friday,” Ellison said. “It starts in practice. And maybe you don’t trust the guy next to you because you know he hasn’t been going full speed all week, so if it’s something like that."

“I need our team leaders to be speaking up and changing the culture,” Ellison added. “I’m a little frustrated.”

Battle and Hickman will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Battle.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver
Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at G-Wrench's Auto on Vandiver Drive on Sunday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Columbia Fire hosts 6th annual fire prevention week
Columbia Fire hosts 6th annual fire prevention week
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department hosted its sixth annual Fire Prevention Week Kickoff on Sunday. The event was... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Man arrested for assault on Pulaski County deputy
Man arrested for assault on Pulaski County deputy
PULASKI COUNTY - Officials said one man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife. According to... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Rocheport hosts second annual 'Donut Festival'
Rocheport hosts second annual 'Donut Festival'
ROCHEPORT - Donuts, axes, bubbles and more were all part of the fun at Rocheport's second annual "Donut Festival." ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 2:51:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Kansas City bar shooting leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded
Kansas City bar shooting leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) - Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 10:07:00 AM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Fourth-grade girl organizes city-wide climate march
Fourth-grade girl organizes city-wide climate march
COLUMBIA – Fourth-grader Emma Winter is leading a climate march Sunday afternoon that she created to raise awareness of “everyone’s... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 7:37:00 AM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Moberly man dies in fatal Business Loop 70 crash
Moberly man dies in fatal Business Loop 70 crash
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man died after his motorcycle and a car collided on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 10:16:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Nonprofit hosts mentoring event following recent Columbia homicides
Nonprofit hosts mentoring event following recent Columbia homicides
COLUMBIA - Columbia saw five homicides in September, all in a span of 12 days. The community is doing... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
COLUMBIA — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire southwest of Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he will do everything he can to help communities deal with gun violence... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk
Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials say welfare recipients with medical marijuana cards will continue to get financial aid. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 12:59:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 6:36:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Nine grams of fentanyl found in Osage Beach drug bust
Nine grams of fentanyl found in Osage Beach drug bust
OSAGE BEACH - Two women were taken into custody after detectives in Osage Beach received information about someone in possession... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in News

Jefferson City to develop athletic facilities on tornado damaged properties
Jefferson City to develop athletic facilities on tornado damaged properties
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City High School plans to expand their athletic facilities on properties that were damaged by the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in Continuous News

State Technical College plans to meet rising demand for electrical workers
State Technical College plans to meet rising demand for electrical workers
LINN - State Technical College of Missouri received a $2 million grant this week to build a facility to train... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 3:22:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in News

Fulton superintendent says gun threat at school not credible
Fulton superintendent says gun threat at school not credible
FULTON - Viewers reported a large police presence outside Fulton Middle School around noon Friday. Dispatchers received a call... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 1:11:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in News

The Curry family honors daughter with balloon release
The Curry family honors daughter with balloon release
COLUMBIA - The Curry family honored their daughter Friday morning with a balloon release. The release marks 10 months since... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 12:38:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in News

Lawsuit against CPS and CPD moves to federal court
Lawsuit against CPS and CPD moves to federal court
COLUMBIA - A lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Police Department is now going from state to federal court.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 12:18:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
9pm 59°
10pm 57°
11pm 56°
12am 54°