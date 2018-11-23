Battle of the Brewers

1 decade 1 year 10 months ago Thursday, January 11 2007 Jan 11, 2007 Thursday, January 11, 2007 8:09:03 PM CST January 11, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
ST. LOUIS - Anheuser-Busch and Czech brewer Budejovicky Budvar have a new distribution agreement, but that isn't stopping legal battles between the companies in a century-long dispute. The highest chamber of Europe's human rights court ruled Wednesday the St. Louis-based brewery cannot sell beer under the brand name Budweiser in Portugal. Both brewers claim the Budweiser name, prompting legal disputes in several countries. Earlier this week, the companies announced an agreement in which Anheuser-Busch will distribute Budvar beer in the U.S.

