Battle over Grain Belt Express doesn't end with latest approval

1 day 1 hour 13 minutes ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News
By: Monica Madden, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - While the controversial Grain Belt Express moved one step forward this week, critics and supporters say tough battles still lie ahead.

After years of rejection and delays, the electric transmission line, which would transport wind energy through four states, was approved 5-0 by the Missouri Public Service Commission. 

It said the project would benefit the state in the short and long term. 

KOMU 8 reported two landowners associations already plan to appeal the decision. 

It is the furthest the project has come in its goal of stretching the transmission line through eight Missouri counties.

The 780-mile transmission line would go through Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The project would make available 500 megawatts of energy for Missouri utilities.

The $2.35 billion project still needs regulators’ approval in Kansas and Illinois.

Additionally, it needs the okay from the commissioners of the eight Missouri counties the line would traverse: Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe, and Ralls.

“If all eight counties were to give it the thumbs down, the battles are all gonna be fought up inside the courts,” said John Truesdell, presiding commissioner of Randolph County.

He described the plan as “flawed” in its financing.

“Is wind energy as produced from Grain Belt clean line, going to be so much cheaper than anything else? And the answer is no,” Truesdell said. “It’s certainly not the least expensive."

Ewell Lawson, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance's vice president of governmental affairs, disagreed and said the project could help save money by displacing mostly coal energy. 

“This new energy source is the lowest cost power we’re able to find on the market to bring to our customers,” he said. 

The MPUA calculated cities could collectively save about $12.8 million annually for the first 20 years. They predict the Grain Belt will be operating by 2023. 

Lawson said it’s difficult to speculate how much that would save a person on their power bills each year. He said it’s difficult to municipal utilities to predict the savings per person, because there are several other outside factors that determine costs. 

More News

Grid
List

Discrimination lawsuits against CPS, former administrator dismissed
Discrimination lawsuits against CPS, former administrator dismissed
COLUMBIA - Two lawsuits for discrimination, filed against Columbia Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent, were dismissed Thursday. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Columbia police investigate shots fired on Elleta Boulevard
Columbia police investigate shots fired on Elleta Boulevard
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired in the 1000 block of Elleta Blvd. An officer on scene said... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Parts of St. Joseph under mandatory evacuation
Parts of St. Joseph under mandatory evacuation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — More towns are evacuating as the flooded Missouri River seeps over and through busted levees.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 12:38:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Saline County inmate dies at jail
Saline County inmate dies at jail
SALINE COUNTY - A Glasgow woman in jail for a probation violation died Thursday, according to a news release. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 11:59:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students will have school on the day after Memorial Day, a reversal from the previously... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 11:42:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of starting a fire at Planned Parenthood on new charges.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 10:11:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB facility started in the building's exhaust system, according to a news... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 9:27:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
(CNN) -- Farmers in parts of Nebraska and Iowa had precious little time to move themselves from the floodwaters that... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 5:37:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Columbia leaders discuss ways to combat gun violence
Columbia leaders discuss ways to combat gun violence
COLUMBIA - City leaders will meet Friday to try to find a solution to the recent spike in gun violence... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 5:30:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Injured deputy named in Moniteau County crash
UPDATE: Injured deputy named in Moniteau County crash
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Moniteau County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a local hospital Thursday night after a passenger... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:06:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Columbia mayoral candidates face off in only official debate
Columbia mayoral candidates face off in only official debate
COLUMBIA - Candidates in the Columbia mayoral race met Thursday night in the only event being called a 'debate' between... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 8:54:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Who killed Lorenzo? Guests investigate at murder mystery dinner
Who killed Lorenzo? Guests investigate at murder mystery dinner
HALLSVILLE - Lorenzo Moreno was partners with Vincent Valentino at the successful Sarsapilla Speakeasy, until his disappearance two weeks ago.... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 5:43:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

FDA approves first drug for postpartum depression
FDA approves first drug for postpartum depression
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug designed to specifically treat postpartum depression. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:21:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools honored for mental health work
Columbia Public Schools honored for mental health work
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is being recognized for its work in improving the mental health of its students and... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:15:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Stranded residents rescued amid flooding near Kansas City
Stranded residents rescued amid flooding near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have rescued several people stranded by flooding in northwest Missouri as the swollen Missouri River... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Parson declares state of emergency in response to flooding
Parson declares state of emergency in response to flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to widespread flooding along the Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:05:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Battle over Grain Belt Express doesn't end with latest approval
Battle over Grain Belt Express doesn't end with latest approval
COLUMBIA - While the controversial Grain Belt Express moved one step forward this week, critics and supporters say tough battles... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

UMSL chancellor announces retirement
UMSL chancellor announces retirement
ST. LOUIS – A search has begun for a new chancellor at University of Missouri-St. Louis. Current chancellor Tom... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
4pm 63°
5pm 60°
6pm 57°
7pm 54°