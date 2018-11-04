Battle Over Proposition B Heats Up

COLUMBIA - The Proposition B campaign is raising more money each day.

Missourians for the Protection of Dogs is the primary organization leading the Proposition B campaign and has already collected more than $3.2 million.

Although there are a large amount of donations, they are not a reliable measure of how the public will note on Nov. 2.

Supporters and opponents published commericals and YouTube videos to publicize the issue. They have received significant responses to the ads.