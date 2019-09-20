Battle's bling: Spartans rewarded in style with coveted chains

COLUMBIA - Mitzi Weir has gotten a lot of “odd” requests for trophies in her time at Red Weir Athletic Supplies, but Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison had a request that was the first of its kind.

“To be honest, I hadn’t seen it until we started thumbing through (our catalog) and he was like, ‘That’s exactly what I want,’” Weir said.

A growing tradition in college football, Battle has adopted not one, but two different sideline celebration props this year — a “game-changer” and a “lockdown” chain.

“I thought if we could bring something like that here ... that would be beneficial for the program,” Ellison said.

The game-changer chain is a glitz-filled chain, akin to the University of Miami’s turnover chain.

It’s made of zinc alloy, plated with a thin brass coating, and includes custom art of the team logo and the words “GAME CHANGER” at the bottom. It can be worn by any player on the team who makes what Ellison described as a “momentum” play.

The lockdown chain was more of a homemade creation. It’s a padlock sitting on a heavy chain link and painted yellow and navy. It’s meant for defenders who come up with turnovers or tackles in big spots.

“I feel like when we make a play, sure, it gets seen, but that chain emphasizes it and it pushes people to want to force turnovers and play better,” senior defensive back Trevonne Hicks said. “It’s one of those things that just adds a little extra sense of pride.”

Through Battle’s first three games of the year, senior Harrison Keller estimated that 10 different players have worn either chain, but both he and Hicks said the jewelry was unexpected.

Players were surprised with the chains the day before the Spartans’ Week 1 matchup with St. Louis University High. Coaches wore the chains for all of that Thursday’s practice.

“Instantly, everybody was trying to earn the right to wear it,” Hicks said.