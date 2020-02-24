Battlehawks blowout Guardians in home opener

ST. LOUIS - The Battlehawks brought the first professional win to St. Louis since 2015 in a 29-9 blowout victory over the New York Guardians on Sunday.

St. Louis came soaring out of the gates, with Christine Michael flying through the defense for an opening drive touchdown.

The Guardians cut the lead in half, but it wouldn't take long for St. Louis to respond.

The Battlehawks pulled off a trick play on the ensuing kickoff. Keith Mumphrey received the ball and then tossed it to Joe Powell who ran it to the house to extend the lead to 12-3.

St. Louis then added a field goal, blocked a punt, scored a touchdown, and converted a two-point conversion to take a commanding 23-3 lead into halftime.

The Battlehawks continued to swarm the Guardians defensively, as St. Louis entered the fourth quarter up 26-3.

New York added a touchdown, but it was too late as the Battlehawks' lead was far too much to overcome.

With the 29-9 victory, St. Louis improves to 2-1 on the season.

The Battlehawks will host the Seattle Dragons on Saturday at 5 P.M.