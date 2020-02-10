Battlehawks win first ever game over Dallas Renegades

DALLAS - St. Louis has a football team again, the Battlehawks of the XFL, and they began their existence with a 15-9 win on Sunday evening over the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX.

The Battlehawks trailed for most of the game, but they eked out a victory with a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Former Ole Miss standout quarterback Jordan Ta'amu found receiver Alonzo Russell on a post route to the back of the end zone for a nine-yard score, putting St. Louis up 12-9 and giving them the lead for good.

Kicker Taylor Russolino added a field goal, his third of the day, eight minutes later to stretch the lead to six. The defense stood strong to close it out, culminating in an interception by former Baltimore Ravens safety Will Hill.

The newly founded XFL is a remodeled version of the league that failed in 2001, folding after only one season. WWE and Alpha Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon founded the current iteration in 2018.

The league's inaugural weekend has been lauded as a success, with teams in St. Louis, Dallas, and Tampa Bay, Houston, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, DC generating ratings and ticket sales that have far exceeded expectations.

The Battlehawks will remain on the road in Week Two and face the Houston Roughnecks. Their home opener is on Sunday, Feb. 23 at The Dome at America's Center, where the Battlehawks will take on the New York Guardians.