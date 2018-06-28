Bautista, Johnson Homer as Jays Deal Royals 11th Straight Loss

KANSAS CITY -- Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer, Kelly Johnson also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the bumbling Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Monday night to complete a four-game sweep.

The Blue Jays improved to 6-1 on the road this season, while Kansas City lost its 11th straight to finish up a winless 10-game homestand. The Royals became the first team to lose its first 10 at home since the Chicago Cubs dropped 12 in a row at Wrigley Field in 1994.

Eric Hosmer scored the Royals' only run with a homer leading off the second inning.

Otherwise, Brandon Morrow (1-1) took care of the struggling Kansas City lineup. The right-hander allowed seven hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings, and Luis Perez and Francisco Cordero did the rest. Cordero got some help from a double-play groundout in the ninth for his second save.