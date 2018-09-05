BBB: Fake check scams target more than seniors

COLUMBIA- Scammers are targeting people through fake check scams, but they're not just targeting senior citizens.

The Missouri Better Business Bureau says most victims are people in their 20's.

The BBB along with the Attorney General's office addressed the on-going problem Wednesday.

"BBB's research has found that the use of counterfeit business checks, cashiers checks, and money orders are used in on of the most common frauds that people encounter on a regular basis," said Michelle Gleba, BBB Columbia Regional Director.

BBB's research shows the amount of fake check frauds nationally has impacted more than 33,000 people. However, the BBB believes many cases are going unreported and the real total is over 500,000 people.

The BBB said scammers are approaching people and offering them money. They send them a check they're told they need to deposit. Next, the scammers persuade victims to have their bank credit the check. Lastly, the victim sends the check to the scammer, and the scammer receives the funds and victims lose their money.

"Having the funds credited to a bank does not mean the cashed check is valid," the BBB said.

Krista Edwards, an MU student, was surprised by the number of scams. She feels people her age should be aware of this issue and how to avoid it.

"I think it's important that we kinda hammer down on the ways that we prevent these things. But even like when you come in contact with people that might be scamming you, we kinda need to know what are the first steps we need to take," Edwards said.

The BBB urges people to use their Scam tracker. The tracker allows people to report a scam and look up reported scams in their state and city.

According to Scam Tracker, there was one reported scam in Jefferson City in 2018.

The BBB has a list of ways to avoid these scams and show consumers how to avoid scams.