BBB Says Cardinals Merchandise Not Good Investment

COLUMBIA- As Cardinal merchandise pours into local businesses, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising shoppers to buy for enjoyment, not for investment.

For some shoppers, the World Series lends as an oppurtunity to cash in on merchandise and memorialbilia that may have value down the road. But in a written statement, Michelle Corey, BBB president and CEO, said not so fast.

"Anyone who thinks that stockpiling 2011 World Series pennants or souvenir beer mugs is a plan for early retirement will be sorely disappointed."

Many local shoppers at Dick's Sporting Goods in Columbia, like Ben Gillespie, weren't thinking about making any financial gains, but purchased items in the spirit of the times.

"You know it's the World Series, you gotta have to buy something from it, and it is just one of those things that it's good to wear Cardinals stuff around when they are in the World Series," Gillespie said.

Although some fans don't expect to cash in on the Cardinals success, there is a piece of merchandise that is unique to this year's playoff run: the "rally squirrel."

The rally squirrel is already appearing on flags, t-shirts, and coffee mugs.

With that said, the BBB said World Series products, even the rally squirrel, carry no value due to the "sheer number of mass-produced items."

Columbia BBB branch Manager Mike Odneal has advice for fans who are caught up in buying World Series merchandise.

"History has shown some of this memoralbilia in the past has not increased in value as some thought it would. So buy it for the enjoyment, you know, but don't think you're going to be making millions of dollars out of it."