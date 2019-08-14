BBB warns consumers about Affordable ATV's in Columbia

COLUMBIA – The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution when doing business with Affordable ATV’s in Columbia.

A press release from BBB said consumers allege the company has sold inferior products, failed to issue refunds and provided overall poor customer service.

Due to several unanswered complaints, Affordable ATV’s now has an “F” rating, which is the lowest on BBB’s scale.

Elyssa Luebbering bought a four-wheeler for her son in November and it broke within two months. She said before it broke, the owner’s customer service was wonderful.

“From the get-go she was great, she had great customer service when we bought the four-wheeler," Luebbering said. “When things started going wrong, it steadily went downhill.”

After multiple attempts to fix the four-wheeler since January, Luebbering said the company stopped communicating with her.

“I have asked her since then what I am supposed to do and she has now stopped responding to my messages,” she said. “We are still left without a four-wheeler.”

Megan O'Gorman, the owner of Affordable ATV’s said, “The complaints listed have to do with warranty, in which we don’t have full control over the decision, the manufacturer does. The manufacturer holds the warranty and we are just the point of contact if the customer needs to utilize it.”

She said the reason for no refund, return, or exchange policy is because they cannot be responsible for how consumers operate the vehicle after it leaves the store.

“We do our best to make sure the customer is well-informed before leaving the shop, we offer them to call us if they have a problem after getting it home and we work on getting it resolved as soon as we can,” O'Gorman said.