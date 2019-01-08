BCNB Roots 'n Blues 'n BBQ Festival Annouces 2012 Dates

COLUMBIA - October 18, 2011 - Thumper Entertainment has announced dates for next year's BCNB Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival. The 6th annual event is set to take place on September 21 & 22, 2012.

Festival organizers will continue to fundraise for the Blues in the Schools program over the course of the next year. Give the gift of music and sponsor a child by making a donation at any one of the Boone County National Bank branches. All donations will go to support the Roots N Blues N BBQ foundation and aid in the expansion of the Blues in the Schools program.

Thumper Entertainment strives to improve aspects of the festival each year and is excited to work with the City of Columbia to bring this one of a kind festival to the heart of Columbia.

Once again, festival organizers would like to thank the City of Columbia, The District, our partner Boone County National Bank, our community of volunteers, BBQ contestants, vendors, loyal sponsors, and the fans for their continued support throughout the years.



Our mission is to provide music education through live performances to our audiences. We believe that the shared experience of live music promotes harmony among people from all walks of life.