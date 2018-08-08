Bear Cub Bites Students, Creates Rabies Concerns

The following story has been updated in another post.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Eighteen Washington University students nipped by a bear cub will have to wait until the animal is euthanized and tested before learning if they'll need rabies vaccinations.

The university brought a petting zoo to campus to act as a stress reliever for finals week. But some of the students who held the bear cub named Boo Boo Sunday afternoon suffered small bites.

The only way to know for sure if the bear has rabies is to euthanize it and test. The university says in a statement that the situation is "extremely unfortunate" for both the students and the cub.

So far, 18 students have reported being nipped with bites breaking their skin.

Rabies vaccinations will only be necessary if the bear tests positive.