Bear Cub That Bit Students To Be Spared

COLUMBIA - A bear cub that bit 18 students at Washington University Sunday afternoon will not be euthanized. St. Louis County Department of Health does not believe the cub poses a rabies threat.

The cub was present on campus Sunday as part of a "stress-reliever" for students during finals week. After the bites, concern was risen that 18 students were at risk for rabies. The university said in a statement that students are "not at any risk of exposure to rabies and, therefore, will not have to receive treatment".

