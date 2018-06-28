Bearden Joining New Firm

JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) - Former House Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden is going to work at a new firm created by a pair of Capitol lobbyists. Bearden is teaming up with husband-and-wife lobbyists Travis and Rachel Keller Brown. They tout their new firm, Pelopidas LLC, as a "comprehensive, influence management firm." It will perform lobbying, fund-raising and public relations. The Browns also say Keith Kirk, a former counsel to House Speaker Rod Jetton, is joining their firm. Bearden resigned yesterday from the House. The Republican from St. Charles was the chamber's number-two official and was first elected in November 2000.