Beating Victim Dies

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

St. Clair County Coroner Rick Stone says 20 year old De-Marcus Culley died Saturday at a Belleville, Illinois, nursing home. Authorities say he was beaten last Sept. 21, at an East St. Louis public housing complex. Arnett Ramsey later was charged with armed violence, attempted murder and aggravated battery. Another suspect faces identical charges but hasn't yet been arrested. East St. Louis Police Captain Lenzie Stewart says police plan to seek murder charges now that Culley has died.