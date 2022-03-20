COLUMBIA - Beekeeper hobbyists from across mid-Missouri gathered Sunday at the Animal Sciences Research Center to discuss bee hives and what beekeepers should be doing with their colonies in the months of March and April.
The Boone Regional Beekeepers group hosted Walter Connor, a beekeeper with 75 bee colonies that each produce around 100 pounds of honey.
Boone Regional Beekeepers Advisory Board Member Paul Beuselinck currently maintains two beehives. He said he likes helping out the natural world by increasing the pollinator population in the state.
According to GreenPeace, U.S. National Agricultural Statistics show a honey bee decline from about 6 million hives in 1947 to 2.4 million hives in 2008, a 60 percent reduction.
Beuselinck said the honey bee population is in constant flux.
“It’s common for hives to die out during the year, whether that be from lack of nectar or pollination sources, or pesticides,” Beuselinck said. “And, as we become more mechanized in our agriculture, with fewer sources of nectar, then that can affect the survival of all the pollinating insects.”
Beuselinck said maintaining bees is an expensive hobby because it requires unique equipment, supplies and a significant time dedication.
He said he usually distributes the honey he produces from his hive to his friends and family. During years when honey production is higher, Beuselinck said he sells his honey at a wholesale price to a local ice cream shop.
He said others in the group sell their honey at farmers markets and out of their homes. He said it's important for consumers to have local honey sources because the honey can have medicinal benefits.
“Some people use it to fight their allergies,” Beuselinck said. “They have local allergies, they'll dose with honey, and it helps them to develop a tolerance for the allergy.”
Beuselinck said he’s fascinated by bees and their behavior.
“It's calming for me to work the bees, even though I swell up, I get stung,” Beuselinck said. “You know, I try not to get stung, but it happens. So I guess that's sort of a love-hate relationship.”