'Beer and Brats for Cops' raises money for Police Unity Tour
LAKE OZARK - Community members gathered Saturday to raise money for the Police Unity Tour.
Every year, police officers from around the country take part in the Police Unity Tour, a bike race from Washington D.C. to New Jersey. Each officer rides in honor of one or more fallen officers to support the national police memorial in Washington.
Sharon and Steve Yoder organized the 'Beer and Brats for Cops' event to raise money for their son, Kirt, an officer from Leawood, Kansas, to ride in honor of fallen Missouri officers.
Kirt Yoder said he starting riding in the race six years ago as a way to show appreciation for his colleagues. He said this year's race has a new meaning.
"Now I'm unfortunately riding for friends of my own who are now on the [police memorial] wall and and that's tough," Yoder said. "But showing their families and continue to support 'em. It means the world to me."
Aside from beer and brats, Saturday's event featured raffles, a silent auction and a live auction. All proceeds went toward expenses for Kirt Yoder and one other officer travel to the race in Washington next May.
Kirt Yoder's mother, Sharon Yoder, said this was their first year to hold the event at the Lake of the Ozarks. She said she could not have been more pleased with the support offered from the community.
"The Lake of the Ozarks is an amazing community," Sharon Yoder said. "It's a very close-knit group, a very supportive group. The vendors and local merchants have been very generous in what they've donated for the auction."
Yoder said they plan to hold the event again next year.
More News
Grid
List
LAKE OZARK - Community members gathered Saturday to raise money for the Police Unity Tour. Every year, police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is home from the hospital Saturday after spending three weeks in the ICU, recovering from... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - One man was airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after he suffered "a large caliber gunshot wound... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fall Into Art kicked off the weekend with its annual show, and artists shared what their art means... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the largest holiday shopping events in mid-Missouri takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Exposition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From the amateurs to the professional travel teams, dodgeball players of all skill sets took part in the... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A chase that reached speeds of 115 mph and a subsequent foot pursuit led to the arrest... More >>
in
Royal Palm Beach, FL ( WPTV ) -- Firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire in Royal Palm Beach... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Another fatal crash occurred in Missouri early Saturday morning. 30 year-old Richard Lowry, of Eugene, was pronounced... More >>
in
SEDALIA - A Sedalia woman was pronounced dead following a crash near Sedalia on Nov. 16. 51-year-old Janna McQueen... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A jury has found a Wisconsin man guilty of first-degree murder for killing a Missouri mother who... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Families filled empty shoeboxes with hygiene products, school supplies, clothes, shoes and toys for children in need at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The price of a typical Thanksgiving meal in Missouri is a full $5.25 higher than the national average.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The nature of Twitter and how government officials use it was at the heart of a hearing... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced cuts to costs Friday to help with enrollment at... More >>
in
(CNN) -- USA Gymnastics' longtime chief operating officer has resigned, the organization said Friday, becoming the latest in a string... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A tree in downtown Columbia became the target of vandalism Thursday night when two men were caught on camera... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several groups in the City of Columbia are working to regulate and tax short-term rentals, such as Airbnb's.... More >>
in