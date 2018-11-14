Beer Exhibit Looks at Prohibition
ST. LOUIS - The world's largest brewery is taking a look back at a dark time for Anheuser-Busch Prohibition. The St. Louis-based maker of Budweiser and Bud Light is marking the anniversary of Prohibition's repeal with a display of rarely-seen items from its archives. Prohibition was repealed on April 7, 1933. Included in the display are wooden boxes used for the company's Bevo non-alcoholic beverage. During Prohibition, the company did everything from build truck bodies and refrigerated cabinets to making barley malt syrum and ice cream.
