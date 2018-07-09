Beet Juice Could Fight Snow on Audrain County Roads

MEXICO - MoDOT said Thursday it is prepared to melt the coming snow in Audrain county with a beet juice mixture. This is the first year trucks will be using sugar beet juice to help keep the roads clear. The juice will be mixed with salt, rocks, cinders, and sand to create a product called Geomelt.



"We've used this mix in other parts of the state in the past winters with good results," said Wayne Simcoe, MoDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor.



This isn't your typical beet that they're using, however. It's a liquid by-product of the sugar production from beets that are grown in the Dakotas. It costs about $1.24 per gallon which is a little more expensive than using salt. But one Mexico man said he's OK with MoDOT spending the extra money.



"If it helps with this dangerous ice, it's fine with me if it costs more," said Gary Beauchamp.



The juice mixture is an anti-icing product that MoDOT said is environmentally friendly. It also helps melt snow and ice once it's already on the streets.



"It also works well because it keeps the salt from caking and it stretches our salt supply," said Simcoe.



MoDOT said f the product continues to work well in the counties where it's used, other counties may follow.





