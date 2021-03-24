COLUMBIA- Yesterday Governor Parson tweeted out that Missouri had the lowest seven-day PCR case rate in the country. But what, exactly does that mean? For starters, PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction and it is the gold standard in testing for COVID-19.

It's complicated.

According to the Department of Human Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the way this is calculated is as follows. First they take the confirmed cases from the PCR tests, then they divide that number by the number of people in the state. For Missouri that is 6,126,452 people. Then after that the number is multiplied by 100,000 to get the final number.

With today's update to the seven-day PCR confirmed cases, Missouri is now at 34.1 for that seven-day PCR case rate. This is 0.6 difference from just yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average is an another important statistic, and this low number means that if you were to test 100,000 people in Missouri, around 34 people would have COVID-19.

According to MU Health Care infectious disease specialist Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, this is an important statistic in understanding COVID-19 in the community.

"If he is talking about 33.5 people out of 100,000 thousand, that means that when you test 100,000 people only 33 of those tests would be positive, which is low" stated Ilboudo.

According to DHSS, the reason they use this stat is because there in-house data is a better representation of COVID trends.

"We use our data because it is more accurate than what CDC calculates for us. The CDC uses the date that cases were reported for inclusion in their seven-day metrics whereas we actually assign cases to the date they occurred (either symptom onset or test date)" said Lisa Cox.

This caveat makes it harder to accurately compare if Missouri is currently still the lowest in the nation.

For more information on COVID-19 cases, check out our COVID-19 coverage on komu.com