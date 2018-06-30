Behind the numbers of MU football's 2014 All-SEC players

COLUMBIA - The Associated Press and SEC coaches have released their All-SEC teams and between the teams, there are eight Missouri Tigers mentioned.

The SEC coaches named junior defensive end Shane Ray and senior running back Marcus Murphy to the All-SEC first-team Tuesday. For the All-SEC second team, the coaches named senior defensive end Markus Golden, senior offensive lineman Mitch Morse, senior wide receiver Bud Sasser, and redshirt senior safety Braylon Webb. The coaches' players of the year awards will be released Wednesday.

The Associated Press released its All-SEC teams Monday and five Missouri players were included. Ray, Sasser and Murphy were all named to the first-team, while Webb and redshirt junior linebacker Kentrell Brothers were named to the second-team. The AP listed Markus Golden and Harold Brantley on its honorable mention list.

Ray was not only named to the AP All-SEC first-team. The AP named him the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. This is the second year in a row that a Tiger has won the award, as former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam shared the award in 2013 with Alabama's C.J. Mosley.

Below is an interactive graphic comparing Ray and Sam's seasons when they won the award. You can see Ray bested Sam in almost every category with one less game played.

Sasser is the first Missouri wide receiver to be named to an AP all-conference first-team since Danario Alexander's All-Big 12 first-team selection in 2009. Below is an interactive graphic comparing Sasser to every other Missouri wide receiver named to an AP all-conference first-team.

Murphy is the first Tiger named as a first-team all-conference all-purpose player since Jeremy Maclin garnered the honor in 2008. Below is an infographic comparing Murphy to Maclin and the other Tiger to receive the honor, quarterback Brad Smith. In the interactive graphic below, Smith's passing statistics were not included and were marked with an asterisk.

Below is a pie chart showing how much of Missouri's all-purpose yards Murphy has accounted for.

Ray's teammate, Golden, was not selected to the AP first or second-team. The AP named him to its honorable mention list. There were quite a few media members on Twitter who said Golden was slighted.

No offense to my fellow writers....but bruh. Golden. Honorable mention? — David Morrison (@DavidCMorrison) December 8, 2014

Markus Golden gets HM only? Would be defensive POY in most other conferences. Can run but not hide from him. — Brett Austin (@KBrettAustin) December 8, 2014

Kentrell Brothers and Braylon Webb were 2nd team all-SEC selections. Only real surprise to me is no Markus Golden on first two teams. — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) December 8, 2014

Below is an interactive graphic comparing Golden to the other AP All-SEC defensive ends, including those on the honorable mention list: Ray, Kentucky's Bud Dupree, Mississippi State's Preston Smith, Tennessee's Derek Barnett, Arkansas' Trey Flowers, and Florida's Dante Fowler Jr.

There were two Tigers on the All-SEC second-team: Brothers and Webb. Brothers led Missouri with 117 tackles, the most by a Tiger since Sean Weatherspoon made 155 stops in 2008. Webb led the team with four interceptions and ranked third for Mizzou in tackles with 69.

The AP also named sophomore defensive tackle Harold Brantley to its honorable mention list. Brantley created a great deal of interior pressure for the Tigers with five sacks, seven tackles for loss and two blocked kicks.

(Editor's Note: Missouri's record book on Mutigers.com shows the AP's all-conference selections since 1996.)