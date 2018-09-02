Bel-Ridge man shot in stomach dies from injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a 48-year-old man has died after being critically injured in a St. Louis shooting last week.

Officers said they found Michael Pankins of Bel-Ridge conscious last Monday night after discovering he was shot in the stomach. But they say he didn't give them any information about the shooting. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

His death has been ruled a homicide. Police have not yet announced any arrests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said his death is one of at least 19 homicides so far this year in the city. The total excludes two people fatally shot by city police.