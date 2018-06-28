Belle Loses Police Funds

With every traffic stop, each officer is required to fill out a traffic stop information sheet, which the state says Belle did not turn in on time. Not only has Gov. Blunt cut their funds, but they could also be disqualified from receiving state grants.

Heitman became Marshall in mid-April. He said since then, the profiling paperwork has been done correctly.

"We're going to have to reduce the amount of training we send officers too. That money went towards post-training to give our officers extra training in certain fields and we're going to have to reduce the amount of training we do," Heitman said.

Heitman hopes the state cuts for the department will not be more than a thousand dollars.