Belle Superintendent Won't Lose Job

A school board meeting drew heated opinions from the Belle community Thursday night, with many residents and parents expressing their concerns.

"The school's divided, the teachers are divided, and the ones who are suffering are the kids," said one bothered Belle resident.

Community members and some parents in the small town of Belle say they want to see the superintendent, Ted Spessard, leave while others say the school board has a communication problem, but it's not the superintendent's fault.

"Just for this simple reason what's going on right here. You've got too much politics in school now, you're not focused on what needs to be focused on and that's the kids," said Breann Happel, another concerned Belle resident.

"I do not feel like Dr. Spessard should be asked to leave the school, and do not feel like he should be voted out. What I do feel like is the school board and the school needs to work together and have better communication," said Linda Carwile, a parent in the Maries County R-II School District.

But it's hard to find a common ground when accusations of sexual harassment, insubordination, and discrimination of sexual orientation are just flying around. But it makes it harder when the community says it does not feel like it's getting the whole truth.

"And people of the community just do not trust; and I will not put it all on Dr. Spessard. They do not trust all the balls that have been dropped in the past," stressed Merry Thierry, another concerned parent.

The school board decided Thursday night to keep Spessard.

The district has seen new teachers, a new high school principal, and a new secretary within one year.