Belton detention officer charged with having sex with inmate
BELTON (AP) — A civilian detention officer in Belton is charged with having sex with a prisoner.
Cass County authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Wilbourn is charged with two felony counts of having sexual contact with a prisoner.
The Kansas City Star reports the alleged victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported the incident Saturday.
Belton police say an investigation determined the contact had occurred at the Belton Police Department jail, and the employee was placed on leave "pending termination proceedings."
Online court records don't list an attorney for Wilbourn.
