Belton man charged with impersonating police officer

BELTON (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man is charged with claiming to be a police officer during a home break-in.

Thirty-one-year-old Kenneth Bishop of Belton faces charges that include false impersonation of a law enforcement officer. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents said that Bishop banged Oct. 2 on the front door of home with a newborn child inside while repeatedly shouting "KCPD, KCPD." The Kansas City Star reports that he's also accused of breaking out a front window and firing shots into the residence. When a resident didn't see a police vehicle outside, he retrieved his gun. The victim and the intruder traded gunshots.

Police arrested Bishop five days later while investigating an earlier home-invasion robbery in Kansas City involving individuals impersonating police officers.