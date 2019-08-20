Belvis Named USTFCCA All-Academic

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou cross country junior Bailey Belvis has been named to the US Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team, as announced by the USTFCCA this week.

Belvis earns the honor for the first time in her career and is the first Tiger to earn the distinction since teammate Kaitie Vanatta earned the honors in 2010.

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Cross Country Team, the student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 and have either earned USTFCCCA All-America status or finished in the NCAA region's top 15 (or top 10 percent) in 2011.

A total of 104 student-athletes representing 67 institutions appeared on this year's team.