Ben Arnet joins KOMU 8 as Sports Director

COLUMBIA, MO – KOMU 8 is proud to announce the addition of Ben Arnet as Sports Director. Arnet will join Jim Riek, Emily Spain and Kenton Gewecke on KOMU 8 News at Six, Nine and Ten and will host Sports Xtra on Sunday nights at 10:30. Arnet joins KOMU 8 from the Mizzou Network, where he was a senior producer and host, and the SEC Network Plus, where he was a play-by-play announcer.

“I am excited Ben is joining our award-winning team at KOMU 8 News. Ben has a deep knowledge of mid-Missouri high school sports and Mizzou Athletics. His storytelling will continue KOMU 8’s legacy of showcasing the outstanding athletes in our area,” said KOMU 8 General Manager Matt Garrett.

Arnet, a Columbia native and Hickman High School graduate, pursued a Broadcast Journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He had the opportunity to cover Mizzou Football’s first win over Nebraska in 25 years in 2003 for KOMU-TV as a student.

“It’s kind of surreal to be back after all these years, but this place is home. I truly believe that the Missouri School of Journalism is not only the oldest but the best J-school in the world and KOMU 8 is a big part of what makes that statement true. I can’t wait to lead today’s KOMU 8 sports reporters and pass my knowledge to them so our viewers can have the best coverage in mid-Missouri,” said Arnet.

After graduating in December 2003, he joined KGUN-TV in Tucson, Arizona as a sports anchor and reporter from 2004-2006. From 2007-2009, he was a sports anchor, reporter and host of “Overtime Live” at KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas; and from 2009-2011, he was a sports anchor at Your News Now Buffalo (now known as Spectrum News) in Buffalo, New York. Over his career, he has covered numerous NCAA tournaments, NBA playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, numerous Bowl games, high school state championships in four states and three of the five “Power Five” college sports conferences.

In 2011, Arnet came home to mid-Missouri to help launch the Mizzou Network. He was the first anchor and reporter for the network. He later served as the host for “This Week in Mizzou Football” and “This Week in Mizzou Basketball,” which aired on KOMU-TV, Fox Sports Midwest and other Missouri affiliates until the shows were phased out in 2018.

Arnet added the role of play-by-play announcer for the SEC Network Plus during the 2014-2015 season. Over the past six years, he’s called over 250 games of soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, softball and baseball on the SEC Network Plus, SEC Network and ESPNU.

“I love sports, and I’m a storyteller. That’s a great combination in the state of Missouri. The stories that exist in this state are rich and compelling. People in mid-Missouri love their sports- whether it’s their own child competing at the high school or college level, all the way up to the championship pedigree of our professional teams in St. Louis and Kansas City. We’re going to work hard to bring those stories to our viewers on their TV’s, phones and tablets through highlights, stories and interviews, wherever they take us in the Show-Me State,” said Arnet.

He and his wife, Nicole, have been married for nearly 10 years. They have a 5-year-old daughter, Lyla, and two Shetland sheepdogs. Arnet’s contract will begin on Saturday, August 1, and he will make his debut on Sunday, August 2 during KOMU 8 News at Ten and Sports Xtra at 10:30.